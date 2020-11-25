The Conspiracy-Theorist Lawyer Who Would Hand Joe Biden Control of the Senate

Lin Wood has encouraged Georgia Republicans to stay home for the Senate run-offs to punish the GOP establishment for "doing nothing" to aid Trump.

Top Georgia Republicans are fighting to hold their coalition together in the lead-up to January’s runoff Senate elections after some prominent activists backing President Donald Trump have started raising their voices, publicly calling on voters to boycott the races.

Over the weekend, pro-Trump lawyer L. Lin Wood posted a series of tweets alleging that Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are “doing little or nothing” to support efforts to fix the presidential election that Wood believes is “unlawful.”

If Georgia voters want Loeffler and Perdue “out of their basements to demand that action must be taken,” Wood wrote, they should “threaten …