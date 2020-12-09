News

NR PLUS Elections

The Data Analysts Who Believe They’ve Uncovered Widespread Illegal Voting in Georgia

By
Voters cast their ballots at a Fulton County polling station in Atlanta, Ga., October 13, 2020. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)
A lawsuit relies on the work of the data experts to allege that thousands of illegal votes were cast in the election, including by felons, children, dead people, and non-residents.

For two decades, Mark Alan Davis has urged Georgia’s leaders to clean the state’s voter rolls, and fix data errors that he feared could throw the state’s elections into doubt.

A voting consultant and data expert whose father was the Republican nominee for governor back in the mid 1980s, Davis described himself as kind of a “nerd” that “people may or may not find interesting.” But, he said, his concerns about the state’s election integrity have never risen to the top of most elected leaders’ to-do lists. Until now.

“For me, watching this election was like watching a very, very slow-moving train

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Hollywood’s Greatest Studio Trips Up

By
Imagine Commissioner Gordon’s face getting ripped off by Batman and you’ll have some sense of what has just happened at the most accomplished movie studio in the world. Warner Brothers, in historical terms the leading Hollywood studio, has over the course of many corporate restructurings maintained its ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Hollywood’s Greatest Studio Trips Up

By
Imagine Commissioner Gordon’s face getting ripped off by Batman and you’ll have some sense of what has just happened at the most accomplished movie studio in the world. Warner Brothers, in historical terms the leading Hollywood studio, has over the course of many corporate restructurings maintained its ... Read More