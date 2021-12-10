The Democrats and Pundits Who Demanded ‘Justice for Jussie!’

Empire actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty on five of six charges associated with staging a fake hate crime in January of 2019 on Thursday, close to three years after Smollett claimed to have been attacked by MAGA hat-clad, epithet-hurling white men on the streets of Chicago.

And while some doubted Smollett’s dubious-sounding story, many working in politics and the press fell hook, line, and sinker for it, using it as a pretext to condemn not just Smollett’s would-be attackers, but to indict the country writ large:

-President Joe Biden hastily tweeted that “what happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated …