How Biden’s Keystone Kill Dashed Workers’ Hopes to Catch a Badly Needed Break

It was about a year ago that Valarie Zupanik was laid off from her job doing payroll for a Montana trucking company. She’d worked there for a decade. She hadn’t seen it coming.

But finding new work didn’t take long.

Baker, the small Montana city near the North Dakota border where Zupanik lives, was in the path of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which was expected to pump 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta, Canada, to the Gulf Coast. Within a few weeks of losing her job with the trucking company, Zupanik, 58, got a new one doing administrative work …