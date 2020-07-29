News

U.S.

The Kidnapping That Wasn’t: Dem Lawmakers, Prominent Journalists Invent Nefarious Conspiracy to Explain Routine Arrest

By
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicle drives in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, July 13, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Prominent Democrats and media pundits rushed to claim that a standard-procedure arrest of a “trans femme protestor” by undercover cops in NYC was a “kidnapping,” despite the presence of clearly-marked NYPD officers at the scene and the subsequent release of the suspect.

Nicholas Stone, an 18-year-old male who identifies as a woman, was arrested for criminal mischief and making graffiti five separate times over the last two months, the police said.

Video of the incident shows Stone, while riding on a skateboard, being apprehended by plainclothes officers in an unmarked minivan, with NYPD bike officers creating a perimeter to keep protestors from interfering in the arrest. In a public statement, the NYPD clarified that its warrant squad arrested Stone in connection to “damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park.”

On Wednesday, Detective Chief Rodney Harrison tweeted out an alleged video of Stone damaging police cameras, saying “damage to NYPD technology that helps keep this city safe will never be tolerated.”

The NYPD also explained that the arrest was standard procedure, saying that “the Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects.”

In a statement to National Review, the police added that it made 11 additional arrests at the scene — 10 males and one female — for “obstructing governmental administration related offenses” and criminal mischief. All received Desk Appearance Tickets to return to court at a later date.

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the New York Detectives Endowment Association, told National Review that the arrest was “100 percent by the book” and that warrant-squad detectives “always” conduct their operations in plain clothes.

“They waited, they identified that person in the crowd, they waited until the person moved to another area, where they thought it would be safe to effect the arrest . . . they moved in and effected the arrest without incident,” Giacomo said in a phone interview. He added that Stone was released approximately four hours after being taken into custody.

But videos of the incident drew outrage and unfounded accusations. The most viral video of the incident compared the case to the situation in Portland, where federal agents have attempted to protect the federal courthouse from violent agitators.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) called the “terrifying and unacceptable” arrest an “anonymous use of force.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro warned that “New Yorkers . . . are being abducted by unidentified officers and thrown in unmarked vans.”

Representative Carolyn Maloney (D., N.Y.) slammed the NYPD for “police-state tactics” and its “kidnapping protesters into unmarked cars in broad daylight.”

After MSNBC host Chris Hayes described the arrest as a “kidnapping,” the characterization drew clarification from NBC reporter Tom Winter.

Winter confirmed the NYPD’s account that the arrest followed standard procedure, saying in a further comment that the video matched his experience of “having actually gone out and seen NYPD undercover warrant squads make arrests before.”

After the hashtag “#WhereIsNikki” had trended on Twitter, New York City councilwoman Carlina Rivera tweeted early Wednesday that Stone had been released from custody. As of Wednesday morning, Nadler, Castro, Hayes, and Maloney had not publicly acknowledged that their initial characterizations of the incident were misguided.

Elections

It’s Going to Be a Race

By
The national polling looks pretty horrific for Trump and he’s clearly the underdog, but I will be shocked if it doesn’t tighten up such that this is a real race in the fall. Sean Trende, who’s down on Trump’s chances, has an interesting thread that circles around to this ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More
National Review

Introducing Capital Matters

By
It’s not exactly a new phenomenon that free markets are under political and intellectual assault, but with even the so-called moderate Democratic presidential candidate hammering out his agenda with a socialist and even elements of the Right turning on markets, the fight is more intense than it has been in ... Read More
