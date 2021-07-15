The Kids Are Not Alright: Chaos at the College Republican National Committee

The job of College Republican National Committee (CRNC) chairman is a significant one. College Republican chapters around the country are vital to GOP get-out-the-vote efforts, and the job provides networking opportunities that often serve as a launching pad for a career in the party and conservative movement — just ask Karl Rove.

Strong, stable leadership at the top of the CRNC is doubly important because the chairman wields so much power within the organization. At their discretion, they may decertify certain state college Republican conglomerates (usually called federations) and admit others.

If students are under the impression that the whole edifice is …