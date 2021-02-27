The Media Predicted a Post-Holiday COVID Surge. Then Cases Plummeted

Warnings of a coronavirus surge after the holidays looked plausible — until they weren't.

On the Sunday after Christmas, Dr. Anthony Fauci had a warning for CNN viewers: The nation may be on the brink of a “post-seasonal . . . Christmas, New Year’s surge” of coronavirus cases.

For weeks, as COVID-19 cases climbed across the country, Fauci spread the word that the U.S. could face a “surge upon a surge.” Christmas could be worse than Thanksgiving, he said, because the holiday gatherings often lasted longer, sometimes a week or more.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, then an adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, predicted a “surge upon a surge upon a surge.”

Mainstream media outlets warned readers to “brace …