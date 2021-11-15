The New York Times Reduces Parents’ Education Concerns to a Simple ‘Left vs. Right’ Political Battle

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we take aim at the New York Times’ take on Loudoun County and recount the media insanity over the Rittenhouse trial.

New York Times Downplays Loudoun County Parents’ Concerns

The New York Times delivered a masterclass in oversimplification on Sunday, reducing the varied concerns of scores of Virginia parents to a simple Left vs. Right political squabble with this headline: “How a School District Got Caught in Virginia’s Political Maelstrom.”

The subheadline of the story is equally laughable: “Loudoun County tried to address racism and promote diversity …