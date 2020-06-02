‘The NYPD and the Mayor Did Not Do Their Job’: Cuomo Slams NYC Response to Riots, Floats ‘Displacing’ De Blasio

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., April 29, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday criticized New York mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD over their response to the nightly riots that have sprung up in the city over the killing of George Floyd.

“The police in New York City were not effective at doing their job last night. Period,” Cuomo said at a press conference. “They have to do a better job.”

Cuomo even suggested “displacing” the mayor, although he immediately added that such a move would create a “chaotic situation in the midst of an already chaotic situation, that doesn’t make sense.”

The governor told reporters that all upstate cities that saw demonstrations managed to contain them, while only New York City saw riots get out of hand.

“The curfews are designed to help the police…NYC had a curfew last night, obviously it wasn’t enough to [handle] the looters,” Cuomo said. Cuomo added that the city had refused reinforcements from the National Guard, “which would be a large scale support network that we could bring to New York City.”

The governor slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea, saying “the NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night, I believe that.”

At a separate press conference, the mayor and commissioner asserted that the situation would be brought under control.

“If you choose to protest today, do it in the daytime hours, and then please go home, because we have work to do this evening to keep a peaceful city,” de Blasio said, announcing an 8 p.m. curfew every night until Sunday.

“The New York City Police Department will be there to protect you and make sure that criminals do not run New York City,” Shea told reporters. “We will control this. We have this. And you can have faith in that.”

