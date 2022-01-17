The Press Joins Biden in Looking Away from Antisemitism

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we highlight the reluctance to call antisemitism what it is, recount the reaction to Glenn Youngkin’s first couple days in office, and hit more media misses.

The Oldest, and Most Acceptable, Form of Bigotry

President Joe Biden does not often choose his words carefully — remember last week when he made equivalencies between George Wallace and Jefferson Davis and Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin?

And to that point, he sees bigotry everywhere — recall that he called Georgia’s new election law “Jim Crow on steroids” last year.

In …