The Pulitzer Board Must Have Missed These New York Times COVID Articles

The New York Times was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for public service in journalism as a reward for its “courageous, prescient and sweeping coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.” Here are some highlights from the last year and a half:

Partisan Performance Reviews

April 1, 2020 — Florida Governor, at Long Last, Orders Residents to Stay Home to Avoid Coronavirus

Florida’s coronavirus cases kept ballooning, especially in the dense neighborhoods of Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Hospitals in Fort Myers and Naples begged for donations of masks and other protective equipment. Young people started to die. And still, Gov. Ron DeSantis resisted. The man entrusted

…