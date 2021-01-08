News

The ‘Q Shaman’ on Why He Stormed the Capitol Dressed as a Viking

Police confront protesters — including the “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Angeli Chansley (center) — on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate, January 6, 2021. (Mike Theiler/Reuters)

Jacob Angeli Chansley says he traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to oppose tyranny.

He went, he said, to protest governments that have shuttered businesses during the pandemic, told citizens to avoid their own family members, and mandated that people wear masks.

He went to oppose the recent coronavirus stimulus package and omnibus spending bill that sent billions of dollars to foreign nations, but only $600 to American citizens.

And most importantly, he went because, “Donald Trump asked everybody to go to D.C., didn’t he?” said Chansley, who views himself as a truth-teller and an activist willing to stand up to the most

