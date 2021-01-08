The ‘Q Shaman’ on Why He Stormed the Capitol Dressed as a Viking

Jacob Angeli Chansley says he traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to oppose tyranny.

He went, he said, to protest governments that have shuttered businesses during the pandemic, told citizens to avoid their own family members, and mandated that people wear masks.

He went to oppose the recent coronavirus stimulus package and omnibus spending bill that sent billions of dollars to foreign nations, but only $600 to American citizens.

And most importantly, he went because, “Donald Trump asked everybody to go to D.C., didn’t he?” said Chansley, who views himself as a truth-teller and an activist willing to stand up to the most …