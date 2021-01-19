News

NR PLUS Media

The Right-Wing Outlets That Told Trump Fans What They Wanted to Hear

By
President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the presidential election in the East Room of the White House, November 4, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The day after the November election, Christina Bobb had good news for viewers of the One America News Network: “President Trump won four more years in office last night.”

His victory was “decisive,” said Bobb, a 35-year-old host on the pro-Trump cable network, but there was a problem – Democratic leaders in Michigan and Pennsylvania had stopped the vote counts. Why? “Because Trump is clearly winning, and they need time to find more ballots.”

“The fact is, Donald Trump won a second term last night,” Bobb insisted, even as Trump’s margins were evaporating in key states. But she had an explanation for

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.