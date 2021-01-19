The Right-Wing Outlets That Told Trump Fans What They Wanted to Hear

The day after the November election, Christina Bobb had good news for viewers of the One America News Network: “President Trump won four more years in office last night.”

His victory was “decisive,” said Bobb, a 35-year-old host on the pro-Trump cable network, but there was a problem – Democratic leaders in Michigan and Pennsylvania had stopped the vote counts. Why? “Because Trump is clearly winning, and they need time to find more ballots.”

“The fact is, Donald Trump won a second term last night,” Bobb insisted, even as Trump’s margins were evaporating in key states. But she had an explanation for …