The Strange Recurring Case of the Collegiate Noose Panic

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘P rinceton vehemently deplores this appalling act of hate — the University has zero-tolerance for racist and harmful actions such as this,” announced a spokesman for the prestigious Ivy League university late last month.

To what did he refer? In June, a noose was found by a contractor on a campus construction site, triggering Princeton’s denunciation of whoever had set it up. A couple weeks later, a rally was held where campus leaders and local activists spoke out against what has been construed as an attempt at intimidating minority students, faculty, and staff.

Lamps were lit, speeches were delivered, and songs were sung. …