Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we remind our leaders that the Taliban have not changed, highlight another shoddy smear job of Governor Ron DeSantis, and take note of more media misses.

The Taliban Haven’t Changed

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Taliban control most of Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul.

As the self-destruction of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan continues apace and the Biden administration haphazardly races to evacuate U.S. citizens and allies from the war-torn country ahead of its self-imposed deadline of August 31, an odd …