The Washington Post Omits Key Facts to Recast Suicide as Racial Terrorism

According to the Washington Post’s DeNeen L. Brown, the campaign of terror prosecuted against black Mississippians in the Jim Crow era persists to the present day — a disturbing revelation that must be backed up by shocking new evidence.

“Since 2000, there have been at least eight suspected lynchings of Black men and teenagers in Mississippi, according to court records and police reports,” begins Brown. The article, titled “Lynchings in Mississippi Never Stopped,” catalogues all eight, referring to the subjects unambiguously as “victims.”

Oddly, the article fails to reproduce for the reader the relevant facts surrounding most of these incidents, relying instead on incomplete

…