The Worst Media Misses of 2021

Welcome to a special year-end edition of “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, as the sun sets on 2021, we recap the year’s biggest media misses.
Media Downplay Inconvenient Waukesha-Massacre Facts
The mainstream media turned a collective blind eye to the Waukesha car-collision massacre that killed six people and left dozens wounded in November, willfully ignoring the lengthy rap sheet of the suspected killer, Darrell Brooks.
Brooks’s alleged offenses include domestic abuse, battery, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering safety, felony bail-jumping, and resisting or obstructing an officer. As he drove his car into a crowd attending a
…
Send a tip to the news team at NR.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.