News

World

‘There Is Nothing Unusual’: South Korea Disputes Claims of Kim Jong-un’s Critical State

By
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un supervises a “strike drill” for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, May 4, 2019. (KCNA via Reuters)

South Korea is confident that “there is nothing unusual” about the situation in North Korea, following reports that its leader Kim Jong-un is dead or gravely ill, a senior South Korean official said Sunday.

“Our government has enough information-gathering capabilities to say confidently that there is nothing unusual” about Kim’s status, Kim Yeon-chul, South Korea’s unification minister, said on Sunday, adding that the circulation of rumors amounted to an “infodemic.”

South Korea has continuously denied reports that Kim is seriously ill, with President Moon Jae-in’s spokesman saying earlier this month that South Korea “has so far detected no special signs inside North Korea,” after Daily NK, a South-Korean online newspaper, reported that Kim had undergone a cardiovascular procedure on April 12. Kim Jong-un was last seen publicly on April 11, with speculation growing after he was absent from state celebrations for North Korea’s biggest holiday, the April 15 birthday of Kim’s paternal grandfather, Kim Il-sung, the founder of the country.

Comments

Last week, CNN cited U.S. officials who said Kim is in “grave danger” after a botched surgery, but President Trump then slammed the story, saying Thursday that “it was a fake report done by CNN.” On Wednesday, General John Hyten — the vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff — said he did not doubt that Kim was “still in full control of the Korean nuclear force and the Korean military forces.”

“I want to emphasize that when officials say such things, they don’t do it idly,” Kim said Sunday, referencing Hyten’s comments. “They say them based on assessment of information.”

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
U.S.

Governor Cuomo Is No Governor Compassionate

By
I seem to be the rare person who is not impressed with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's philosopher-governor act. The other day, I disagreed here with his “new normal” prescription that I believe calls for a less-vibrant America. In his latest escapade, a reporter asked the governor about whether he ... Read More
U.S.

Governor Cuomo Is No Governor Compassionate

By
I seem to be the rare person who is not impressed with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's philosopher-governor act. The other day, I disagreed here with his “new normal” prescription that I believe calls for a less-vibrant America. In his latest escapade, a reporter asked the governor about whether he ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is a Ridiculous Crank: A Series

By
Joe Biden, based only on the voices of the choir of goblins in his head, charges that Donald Trump is going to try to use the coronavirus epidemic as an excuse to try to delay the election — or even to cancel it. “Mark my words,” Biden said, “I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is a Ridiculous Crank: A Series

By
Joe Biden, based only on the voices of the choir of goblins in his head, charges that Donald Trump is going to try to use the coronavirus epidemic as an excuse to try to delay the election — or even to cancel it. “Mark my words,” Biden said, “I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, ... Read More