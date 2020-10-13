News

Health Care

Thirteen States Set Seven-Day Record for New Coronavirus Cases

By
Personnel administer coronavirus tests in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as cases spread in the Midwest, October 2, 2020. (Alex Wroblewski/Reuters)

Thirteen states reported Sunday that they had broken their previous seven-day coronavirus case records.

The states that beat their own records for the most new cases in the seven-day period ending Sunday evening are Alaska, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, according to a USA Today analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Many of those states are now seeing more than 25 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

In Oklahoma, there have been an average of 1,172 new cases per day over the past week, a jump of 13 percent from the average two weeks ago. Wisconsin has experienced a particularly steep spike with an average of 2,696 new cases per day, 20 percent higher than the average new cases the state logged two weeks earlier.

While metropolitan areas were the first to become hotspots for the coronavirus, midwestern states that fared better during the initial wave of the virus have seen their cases spike in recent months.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man from Nevada became the first known American to be infected a second time with the coronavirus, raising concerns about immunity in those who have already had the virus. Several different strains of the coronavirus exist in the U.S.

Trump administration officials have expressed confidence that a coronavirus vaccine will be available to the public by the end of the year. So far, four drugmakers have vaccine trials that have reached late-stage testing under the administration’s coronavirus vaccine program, Operation Warp Speed.

Comments

In June, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor for the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, said that he is “cautiously optimistic” that a vaccine for the coronavirus will be available to the American public by the end of the year or early 2021.

The U.S. has seen more than 7.7 million cases and 215,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Worldwide, more than 37.6 million people have contracted the virus, and more than 1 million have died after being infected.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Media

If Biden Were a Republican

By
Mr. Biden, you have a history of cultivating disturbingly close relationships with white supremacists. As segregationists were dying off in the 1970s, you went out of your way to be pals with them, then bragged about it. You once called notorious segregationist Senator Strom Thurmond “one of my closest ... Read More
Media

If Biden Were a Republican

By
Mr. Biden, you have a history of cultivating disturbingly close relationships with white supremacists. As segregationists were dying off in the 1970s, you went out of your way to be pals with them, then bragged about it. You once called notorious segregationist Senator Strom Thurmond “one of my closest ... Read More
History

Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln

By
It was impossible to miss how Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, refused to answer questions about their plans to expand the Supreme Court. But she also misrepresented history. Harris claimed at the VP debate that Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because "Honest Abe ... Read More
History

Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln

By
It was impossible to miss how Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, refused to answer questions about their plans to expand the Supreme Court. But she also misrepresented history. Harris claimed at the VP debate that Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because "Honest Abe ... Read More
NR Webathon

We’ve Got Amy’s Back

By
President Trump has, once again, nominated an extremely capable jurist who will protect the Constitution potentially for decades hence, and she’s an accomplished woman of the highest integrity. So, predictably, Amy Coney Barrett has been the subject of all sorts of misleading attacks, and progressives have ... Read More
NR Webathon

We’ve Got Amy’s Back

By
President Trump has, once again, nominated an extremely capable jurist who will protect the Constitution potentially for decades hence, and she’s an accomplished woman of the highest integrity. So, predictably, Amy Coney Barrett has been the subject of all sorts of misleading attacks, and progressives have ... Read More