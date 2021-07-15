Miami Cubans Demand Freedom for Family and Friends Who Remain: ‘This Is the Moment’

Miami – Hector Consuegra escaped Cuba with his family 18 years ago, fleeing from the communist-controlled island where, he said, there is “no respect for the people, no human rights, nothing.” He would like to return one day when a future of life and liberty is restored.

Nury Gomez’s mom left Cuba as a young woman in 1980 during the Mariel boatlift. Gomez said her activism is driven by her mom’s desire to see Cuba free in her lifetime.

Alina Zerpa, whose grandfather was a Cuban political prisoner, said that if the island is freed from its dictatorship, she’ll be “on the …