This Time They Were Ready: Parents Fight Back against School Closures

Last week, there were 5,462 fresh, pandemic-driven school closures across the country, according to the Burbio school opening tracker. So far this week, there have been 4,179.

Where these closures are occurring — Milwaukee, Newark, Atlanta, and most notably Chicago — parents are at once furious and exhausted. Where schools haven’t yet moved to virtual instruction, they fret over the looming threat. This time, though, they were ready to fight back.

In Chicago, schools didn’t just move online for a time; they closed altogether when the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) voted to return to remote learning January 4 amid the latest surge in coronavirus …