Three Dead in Michigan High School Shooting, 15-Year-Old Suspect in Custody

Emergency crews respond to Oxford High School following a school shooting in Oxford, Mich., November 30, 2021. (Screenshot via LiveNOW from FOX/YouTube)

Three people were killed and six injured in a school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday, local police said.

A 15-year-old suspect was in custody following the shooting, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters that the three deceased victims “are all believed to be students,” while one of the injured victims is a teacher.

The suspected gunman, a sophomore at the high school, “did not give us any resistance when he was taken into custody” and “invoked his right not to speak,” McCabe said. “There was an orderly evacuation. The school did everything right, everybody remained in place, they barricaded themselves.”

A look from the ground as emergency vehicles rushed to Oxford High School a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/91lrM7tCsj — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) November 30, 2021

Oakland County police chief James Craig said officers responded swiftly to 911 calls reporting the shooting.

“Our prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire Oxford community,” Craig said in a statement. “I want to thank the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and the federal, state and local partners who immediately responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody within five minutes of first 911 call.”

Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mic.), whose district includes the town of Oxford, wrote on Twitter that she was traveling to Michigan following the shooting.

“This is a dark & painful day for Michigan. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the three students who have lost their lives,” Slotkin wrote. “We must continue to pray and hope for the additional students and teacher who have been injured, and for the students who are in shock right now.”

