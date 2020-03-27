‘Throw Massie out of Republican Party’: Trump Rips GOP Rep. Who Threatened to Delay Coronavirus Bill

President Donald Trump at a coronavirus briefing in the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump slammed Representative Thomas Massie (R., Ky.) on Friday for saying he would vote against the Senate’s $2-trillion coronavirus relief package, calling him a “third rate Grandstander” who “just wants the publicity” and saying he should be kicked out of the GOP.

Trump, who called it “HELL” to work with Democrats, also admitted Republicans “had to give up some stupid things in order to get the ‘big picture’ done.”

…& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Trump then added that the Kentucky Republican is “empowering the Radical Left Democrats” and “is a disaster for America, and for the Great State of Kentucky!”

By empowering the Radical Left Democrats, do nothing Kentucky politician @RepThomasMassie is making their War on the 2nd Amendment more and more difficult to win (But don’t worry, we will win anyway!). He is a disaster for America, and for the Great State of Kentucky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

According to Politico, Massie reportedly reached out to Trump on Friday morning, but it remains unclear if they connected.

NEWS — @RepThomasMassie reached out to talk to @realDonaldTrump this morning, per multiple sources. Not clear if they connected — but @RepThomasMassie made the call. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 27, 2020

Massie said in a radio interview on Thursday morning that the bill, although it includes direct payments of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples, is not justified due to its price tag, which would further worsen the already-growing national debt.

Massie’s comments prompted congressional leadership to urge their members to rush back to Washington, D.C., to vote in person due to concerns that Massie’s lone dissenting vote could have blocked the unanimous consent required to pass a bill by a so-called voice vote.

“I know there are people saying, ‘Oh, you gotta vote for it. You can’t slow this down,’” Massie argued. “Meanwhile, they spent a week in the Senate arguing how much money should go to the Kennedy Center.”

Multiple members of Congress publicly criticized Massie’s stance.

While Representative Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) said, “I don’t want make an insignificant person more significant,” New York Republican Peter King lit into his fellow caucus member.

“Because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in House. Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible,” tweeted King, who said in November he would not seek reelection in 2020.

Heading to Washington to vote on pandemic legislation. Because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in House. Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) March 27, 2020

Massie is already being challenged by Todd McMurtry — the lawyer for Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann — who said in January that he was launching a primary bid against Massie in Kentucky’s fourth congressional district.

McMurtry’s campaign has already positioned itself with the president, arguing that Trump cannot count on Massie’s support.