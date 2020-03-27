News

Politics & Policy

‘Throw Massie out of Republican Party’: Trump Rips GOP Rep. Who Threatened to Delay Coronavirus Bill

By
President Donald Trump at a coronavirus briefing in the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump slammed Representative Thomas Massie (R., Ky.) on Friday for saying he would vote against the Senate’s $2-trillion coronavirus relief package, calling him a “third rate Grandstander” who “just wants the publicity” and saying he should be kicked out of the GOP.

Trump, who called it “HELL” to work with Democrats, also admitted Republicans “had to give up some stupid things in order to get the ‘big picture’ done.”

Trump then added that the Kentucky Republican is “empowering the Radical Left Democrats” and “is a disaster for America, and for the Great State of Kentucky!”

According to Politico, Massie reportedly reached out to Trump on Friday morning, but it remains unclear if they connected.

Massie said in a radio interview on Thursday morning that the bill, although it includes direct payments of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples, is not justified due to its price tag, which would further worsen the already-growing national debt.

Massie’s comments prompted congressional leadership to urge their members to rush back to Washington, D.C., to vote in person due to concerns that Massie’s lone dissenting vote could have blocked the unanimous consent required to pass a bill by a so-called voice vote.

“I know there are people saying, ‘Oh, you gotta vote for it. You can’t slow this down,’” Massie argued. “Meanwhile, they spent a week in the Senate arguing how much money should go to the Kennedy Center.”

Multiple members of Congress publicly criticized Massie’s stance.

While Representative Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) said, “I don’t want make an insignificant person more significant,” New York Republican Peter King lit into his fellow caucus member.

“Because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in House. Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible,” tweeted King, who said in November he would not seek reelection in 2020.

Comments

Massie is already being challenged by Todd McMurtry — the lawyer for Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann — who said in January that he was launching a primary bid against Massie in Kentucky’s fourth congressional district.

McMurtry’s campaign has already positioned itself with the president, arguing that Trump cannot count on Massie’s support.

Comments

Most Popular

Media

The Political Media Are Failing America

By
Here are some of the public figures and institutions that Americans hold in higher esteem than the media according to Gallup: Hospitals Their child's school and daycare centers State governments Their employer CDC and NIH Mike Pence Donald Trump Congress Only one institution that Gallup ... Read More
Media

The Political Media Are Failing America

By
Here are some of the public figures and institutions that Americans hold in higher esteem than the media according to Gallup: Hospitals Their child's school and daycare centers State governments Their employer CDC and NIH Mike Pence Donald Trump Congress Only one institution that Gallup ... Read More
NR PLUS World

We Should Have Listened to Bill Gates

By
In the book of Genesis, Pharaoh, besieged by ominous dreams, called in the experts early. Joseph, whose reputation preceded him, explained that the seven fat cows followed by seven skinny cows emerging from the Nile in Pharaoh’s dream foreshadowed the seven years of plenty and seven years of famine coming to ... Read More
NR PLUS World

We Should Have Listened to Bill Gates

By
In the book of Genesis, Pharaoh, besieged by ominous dreams, called in the experts early. Joseph, whose reputation preceded him, explained that the seven fat cows followed by seven skinny cows emerging from the Nile in Pharaoh’s dream foreshadowed the seven years of plenty and seven years of famine coming to ... Read More