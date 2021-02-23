Tiger Woods Pulled from Car Crash with ‘Jaws of Life,’ Currently in Surgery for Leg Injuries

Tiger Woods during the third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., Oct 24, 2020. (Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports)

Golf star Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a single-car rollover crash near Los Angeles, according to LA County Sheriffs.

Emergency personnel used the “jaws of life” to extricate Woods from his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, reportedly told Golf Digest that the golfer had “suffered multiple leg injuries.”

Advertisement

“He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Steinberg said.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Send a tip to the news team at NR.