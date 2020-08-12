News

National Security & Defense

TikTok Collected User Data Using Tactic Banned by Google

By
A person holds a smartphone with Tik Tok logo displayed, November 7, 2019. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

TikTok collected user data from millions of smartphones using a tactic banned by Google and without notifying users for over a year before the Chinese video-sharing app ended the practice last year.

TikTok tracked the unique MAC (media access control) addresses of Androids, which are often used for advertising purposes, and concealed its activity with an extra layer of encryption, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

The data collection was not disclosed to users and appears to flout Google privacy policies.

The video-sharing app persisted in collecting the unique user identifiers for at least 15 months before stopping the tactic in November amid new scrutiny by the U.S. over the app’s security issues.

“The current version of TikTok does not collect MAC addresses,” the company said in a statement to the Journal.

TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance is currently under pressure from Washington to sell TikTok or face being potentially blacklisted in America.

Microsoft has reportedly been in talks to acquire the video-sharing platform’s U.S. operations. Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday demanded that Microsoft assure that TikTok has severed all ties with the Chinese Communist Party as a prerequisite of any potential acquisition of the social media platform.

The Missouri Republican argued that if TikTok is allowed to preserve ties with its parent company or the Chinese government, vulnerabilities in the app could allow the Chinese Communist Party to collect the data of Americans.

Comments

Last week, Hawley’s bill banning the video-sharing app on government-issued devices passed the Senate.

President Trump said last week that TikTok has until September 15 to find an American buyer for the app, and if they fail to secure a purchaser he will shut down the app in the U.S.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

Wait, Joe Biden Picked That Kamala Harris?

By
Kamala Harris? Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris? Out of all of Biden's options, he chose the rival whose presidential campaign is best remembered for her attack on him, contending he opposed busing? The rival who said the way he described his relationship with old segregationists was “hurtful”! The woman ... Read More
Elections

Wait, Joe Biden Picked That Kamala Harris?

By
Kamala Harris? Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris? Out of all of Biden's options, he chose the rival whose presidential campaign is best remembered for her attack on him, contending he opposed busing? The rival who said the way he described his relationship with old segregationists was “hurtful”! The woman ... Read More
Elections

Biden Plays the Catholic Card

By
In a speech in Ohio last week, President Trump remarked that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden aims to “take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment,” adding: “No religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” Biden took umbrage at this rather ... Read More
Elections

Biden Plays the Catholic Card

By
In a speech in Ohio last week, President Trump remarked that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden aims to “take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment,” adding: “No religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” Biden took umbrage at this rather ... Read More