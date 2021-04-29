Tim Scott Reacts to ‘Uncle Tim’ Slur: ‘Literally Attacking the Color of My Skin’

Sen. Tim Scott (R., S.C.) speaks at the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Reuters)

Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) on Thursday morning slammed critics of his response to President Biden’s address to a Joint Session of Congress, saying the Twitter trend “Uncle Tim” shows that the American left is committed to a racialized politics that leaves no room for good faith disagreement.

“It has been an amazing morning with so many good people calling, but the left has doubled down,” Scott said Thursday during an appearance on Fox News. “. . . You cannot step down out of your lane according to the liberal elite left.”

Scott called the trend on Twitter, which took off Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, “upsetting” and “so disappointing.”

Twitter’s trending feature aggregates the topics that are receiving the most attention on Twitter at a given time. A Twitter spokesperson subsequently confirmed to National Review that it had blocked the trend from appearing.

“What they want for us is for us to stay in a small corner and not go against the tide that they think is America,” he explained. “Their America and my America are not the same if they think that discriminating is the fastest way to end discrimination.”

Speaking Wednesday night, Scott directly challenged Democrats for “pulling us further and further apart” by weaponizing race. “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” he stated.

“100 years ago, kids in classrooms were taught the color of their skin was their most important characteristic, and if they looked a certain way, they were inferior,” Scott said, pointing to himself on camera. “Today, kids are being taught that the color of their skin defines them again and if they look a certain way, they’re an oppressor.”

Scott said Thursday that “Uncle Tim” trending showed how the left “doubled down on this concept of liberal oppression.”

“Intolerance so often comes from the left with words like ‘Uncle Tim’ being used against me by the left, and last night what was trending on social media was ‘Uncle Tim,’ he explained. “It is stunning in 2021 that those who speak about ending discrimination want to end it by more discrimination.”

