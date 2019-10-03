News

Politics & Policy

Tlaib Tells Detroit Police to Only Hire Black Facial Recognition Analysts

By
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, July 18, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Representative Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) told Detroit’s police chief on Monday that the city should hire only black people to work with the department’s facial recognition technology since “non-African Americans think African-Americans all look the same.”

The Detroit-area Democrat made the comment to police chief James Craig, who is black, during a tour of the Real Time Crime center. The department invited her to take a tour after she criticized the city’s facial recognition technology in an August tweet, saying Detroit police “should probably rethink this whole facial recognition bull***t.”

“Analysts need to be African-Americans, not people that are not,” Tlaib said during the tour. “I think non-African Americans think African-Americans all look the same.”

“I’ve seen it even on the House floor: People calling Elijah Cummings ‘John Lewis,’ and John Lewis ‘Elijah Cummings,’ and they’re totally different people,” the progressive congresswoman continued, referring to two African-American members of Congress. “I see it all the time, and I love them because they go along with it.”

“I trust people who are trained, regardless of race; regardless of gender. It’s about the training,” Craig responded.

“I know,” Tlaib said. “But it does make a huge difference with the analysts.”

Comments

Tlaib said her comments referred to studies showing that people of one race are less likely to correctly identify individuals of another race.

“The studies [Tlaib referred to are] related to cross-race effect or other-race effect,” Tlaib’s spokesperson said in a statement. “This has shown that individuals are less accurate when identifying people from a race other than their own.”

“Detroit has a black population of more than 80%, so that is where her basis came from and what she was trying to convey when it comes to accurate identification,” the spokesperson added.

In an interview afterwards, Craig flipped Tlaib’s comments around on her, calling them racist and saying they may showcase a double standard.

“If I made a similar statement people would be calling for my resignation right now,” Craig said. “So is it a double standard?”

“It’s insulting,” the police chief said. “We have a diverse group of crime analysts, and what she said — that non-whites [sic] should not work in that capacity because they think all black people look alike — is a slap in the face to all the men and women in the crime center.”

“That’s something we train for, and it’s valuable training, but to say people should be barred from working somewhere because of their skin color? That’s racist,” he said.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More
U.S.

NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0

By
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
White House

The Problem with Impeachment

By
Impeachment is about to make everything worse. If our politics seems overheated, our institutions beleaguered, and our public debate degraded, just wait until we are in the midst of the impeachment debate. Democrats have had an impeachment itch that they’ve been desperate to scratch ever since Donald ... Read More
Culture

Prepare to Be Canceled, John Wayne

By
Should John Wayne's name be taken off the airport that bears his name in Orange County, Calif.? A few pundits are starting to say so. The Los Angeles Times called for stripping the Duke's name off the airport in an editorial. David Whiting, a columnist for the Orange County Register, argues: When it comes to ... Read More