Today’s San Francisco School-Board Recall Is Dividing Democrats

San Francisco voters will decide today whether to recall three progressive school board members, a proposal that has drawn support from across the political spectrum, but that also has driven a wedge between Democrats in the overwhelmingly liberal city.

The year-long effort to recall President Gabriela López, and board members Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga is being supported by a coalition that includes powerful Democrats like Mayor London Breed, as well as some prominent San Francisco progressives. The race, which has drawn about $2 million in donations, has also piqued the interest of some wealthy conservative donors, including David Sacks, the …