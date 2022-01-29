Tom Brady Retiring from NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., January 16, 2022. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Football legend Tom Brady reportedly will retire from the NFL after 22 seasons.

Brady will end his career as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he signed with after playing the same position for the New England Patriots for over 20 years. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter confirmed the news. He has seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP designations, and three NFL MVP awards under his belt.

At 22 years old, Brady was selected by the Patriots as a 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. Viewed as an underdog in his rookie years, Brady quickly defied odds and expectations and is now considered one of the greatest to compete in the sport and arguably the best quarterback of all time. He is almost guaranteed to be inducted into the pro football Hall of Fame.

