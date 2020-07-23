News

Education

Tom Cotton Introduces Bill to Prohibit Federal Funding for Schools Using ‘1619 Project’ Curriculum

By
Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 5, 2020. (Gabriella Demczuk/Reuters)

Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) introduced a law on Thursday that would prohibit federal funding for schools that incorporate curriculum from the New York Times‘s “1619 Project.”

The 1619 Project, named after the year when colonists first brought slaves to the U.S., attempts to retell American history by emphasizing the importance of slavery in the country’s earliest years. However, historians have criticized the project for basic “factual errors” and a ” displacement of historical understanding by ideology.” (One example of such an error in the project is the assertion that the colonies revolted from British rule in order to preserve slavery.)

“The New York Times’s 1619 Project is a racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded,” Cotton said in a statement. “Not a single cent of federal funding should go to indoctrinate young Americans with this left-wing garbage.”

According to Cotton, the bill would not affect federal funding allocated to low-income or special-needs students.

Comments

The Times has announced plans to incorporate material from the project in public school curricula. Districts in several major cities including Chicago, Ill., and Washington, D.C., have adopted some of these materials.

Writer Nikole Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize in April for her lead essay for the project.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Culture

The Grotesque American Wedding

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a weekly newsletter about politics, culture, language, pedantry, shenanigans, and sins both mortal and venial. Listen to Jackie “One hundred Irish politicians!” Janet Auchincloss’s daughter, Jackie, was set to marry John Kennedy, which meant her daughter was set to marry the ... Read More
Culture

The Grotesque American Wedding

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a weekly newsletter about politics, culture, language, pedantry, shenanigans, and sins both mortal and venial. Listen to Jackie “One hundred Irish politicians!” Janet Auchincloss’s daughter, Jackie, was set to marry John Kennedy, which meant her daughter was set to marry the ... Read More
U.S.

The Disgrace of Portland

By
If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence. Then, there wouldn’t have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. It could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance. As it is, Portland’s mayor, Ted ... Read More
U.S.

The Disgrace of Portland

By
If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence. Then, there wouldn’t have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. It could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance. As it is, Portland’s mayor, Ted ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s New Stutter Defense

By
One of the depressing features of the current election is the mounting evidence that the two major-party candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, are not just deficient men to start with, but -- with Trump just turned 74 and Biden turning 78 in November -- that neither man is as mentally sharp as he once was. If ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s New Stutter Defense

By
One of the depressing features of the current election is the mounting evidence that the two major-party candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, are not just deficient men to start with, but -- with Trump just turned 74 and Biden turning 78 in November -- that neither man is as mentally sharp as he once was. If ... Read More
PC Culture

Hollywood’s New Era of McCarthyism

By
In 2017, Stephen Galloway described the possibility of a new era of McCarthyism in Hollywood. Writing in The Hollywood Reporter, where he then served as executive editor, Galloway compared the treatment of conservatives in the film industry to the Hollywood Ten — the ten blacklisted professionals, mostly ... Read More
PC Culture

Hollywood’s New Era of McCarthyism

By
In 2017, Stephen Galloway described the possibility of a new era of McCarthyism in Hollywood. Writing in The Hollywood Reporter, where he then served as executive editor, Galloway compared the treatment of conservatives in the film industry to the Hollywood Ten — the ten blacklisted professionals, mostly ... Read More