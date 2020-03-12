News

World

Tom Hanks Announces He Has Coronavirus

By
Cast member Tom Hanks arrives for the gala presentation of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 7, 2019. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Actor Tom Hanks announced on Wednesday that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

“Rita and I…felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks wrote in an Instagram post. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks and Wilson are currently in Australia, where Hanks was to begin production on a movie about the life of Elvis Presley.

“The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Hanks wrote. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks’s announcement came amid a flurry of news Wednesday evening regarding the spread of COVID-19. The National Basketball Association announced around the same time that it would cancel the 2020 basketball season.

Meanwhile, President Trump in an address from the Oval Office on Wednesday said the government would institute a 30-day travel ban on foreign nationals from Europe. The ban does not include American citizens or immediate family of those citizens, and does not extend to the United Kingdom.

“This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome as a nation and as a world,” Trump said. “We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship and unify together as one nation and one family.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

