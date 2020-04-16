News

Politics & Policy

Tom Steyer Shutters ‘Need to Impeach’ PAC after Spending $75 Million of His Own Money

By
Activist Tom Steyer at the Democratic primary debate in Charleston, S.C., February 25, 2020 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Billionaire Tom Steyer on Thursday decided to shut down his “Need to Impeach” political action committee, months after the Democrat-led impeachment proceedings against President Trump failed to achieve his removal.

Steyer founded Need to Impeach in 2017, but has not contributed funds to the PAC since the end of February, when he discontinued his own candidacy for president.

“Tom started Need to Impeach two and half years ago and committed over $75 million of his own money to help shine a light on this lawless president,” Need to Impeach spokesman Benjamin Gerdes told CNBC. “Over eight million Americans joined that effort and their voices were heard loud and clear when the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump.” Need to Impeach will encourage subscribers to its mailing list to vote in November.

Gerdes added, “With the work complete, Need to Impeach is wrapping up, but Tom’s commitment to taking on Donald Trump continues.” The articles of impeachment against President Trump were voted down in the Senate almost entirely along party lines, with only Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) breaking ranks to vote for impeachment on one article.

Steyer in 2019 entered the Democratic presidential primary, funding his campaign largely with his own fortune. The billionaire dropped out after a poor showing in the February 29 South Carolina primary.

Steyer has since endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The former candidate told Politico that Biden is “going to have to show, in terms of policy, that Joe Biden is more progressive than people understand him to be.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

