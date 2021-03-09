Top Cuomo Lawyer Leaves Administration amid Nursing Home Scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The top attorney for New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that she was leaving for a position at a non-profit.

Kumiki Gibson, who has served as Counsel to the Governor since 2019, said in a statement that she informed the Cuomo administration “a month ago” that she accepted a position at “a nationally prominent not-for-profit organization.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to work for the Governor and the people of the State of New York,” Gibson said. “I remain deeply impressed with the talent and dedication of my legal team and will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to serve New Yorkers.”

Gibson’s resignation comes amid a burgeoning scandal in which the governor is accused of misrepresenting the number of coronavirus victims at state nursing homes, after potentially exacerbating the pandemic’s toll. Cuomo’s March executive order mandating that nursing homes receive recovering coronavirus patients likely contributed to “several hundred and possibly more than 1,000 additional resident deaths,” according to an analysis by the Empire Center.

It is not clear if Gibson resigned because of the nursing home scandal. Gibson said informed the Cuomo administration of her resignation “a month ago,” around the time Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa admitted that the administration misrepresented the numbers of nursing home deaths.

Gibson will be replaced by new acting counsel Beth Garvey.

“Beth Garvey is a true public servant and a brilliant legal mind who has been an integral member of this administration since she joined it,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I also commend Kumiki Gibson for her hard work, dedication and service to the people of this great state and wish her only the best as she begins this new chapter.”

