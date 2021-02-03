Top Dem Claims GOP ‘Taken Over’ by ‘QAnon Caucus’

Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D, N.Y.) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., February 8, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The “QAnon Caucus” has seized control of the House GOP, Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) told reporters on Wednesday, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to “Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA)” in a press release.

Jeffries made his remarks one day before the House is scheduled to vote on whether to oust Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) from the Education and Budget committees.

Democrats and various Senate Republicans have criticized Greene for her past support for various conspiracy theories, including that the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were a hoax; that school shootings at Sandy Hook elementary school and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School were staged; and that the Rothschild family funded space lasers to start California wildfires.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is totally out of control—as a QAnon Caucus leader, sympathizer, and someone who has denied mass shootings,” Jeffries told reporters. “The House Republican Conference appears to have been taken over by the Conspiracy Caucus, the Crackpot Caucus, and the QAnon caucus at the same time.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) put out a press release on Wednesday in which she criticized “Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA)” for not removing Greene from her committees.

McCarthy met with Greene on Tuesday night in an attempt to find a solution to the issue of committee assignments, however House GOP leadership has not moved to oust Greene from the committees. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) blasted Greene’s statements in a statement to The Hill on Tuesday.

“Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” McConnell said.

Greene claimed on Twitter that “over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my [social media] pages,” and that “Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views.”

Greene added, “CNN hasn’t once tried to cancel a Democrat,” not even “those who called for violence while in office.”

