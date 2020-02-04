News

Elections

Top Democratic Convention Officials Under Investigation Over ‘Bullying’ and ‘Harassment’ Allegations

By
(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The officials overseeing the Host Committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisc. are being investigated for “bullying and workplace harassment,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Monday.

Host Committee president Liz Gilbert “will not have direct contact with staff,” according to a letter from the committee board obtained by the Sentinel. Chief of staff Adam Alonso was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Both Gilbert and Alonso are New Jersey-based political operatives, and two officials who worked with the Host Committee said Gilbert and Alonso directed contracts connected to the Convention to friends in their home state. The Host Committee is responsible for raising $70 million and recruiting 15,000 volunteers to stage the Democratic Convention.

“It’s one of the worst — if not the worst — I have worked on,” said one official regarding the Host Committee.

The New Jersey Democratic State Committee cut ties with Alonso, a former adviser to current Governor Phil Murphy, upon learning he was under investigation. Murphy, a Democrat, was dogged by allegations of a “toxic” and “misogynistic” environment within his 2017 campaign.

Comments

“The Democratic Party is firm in our belief that every person deserves to feel safe and respected at their place of work, and we will always take seriously claims of bullying and workplace harassment,” wrote Joe Solomonese, the chief executive of the Democratic National Convention Committee, in a statement. Host Committee employees’ allegations “present an unacceptable and upsetting environment.”

The news comes as the Iowa Democratic Party struggles to handle the fallout from its caucus results-reporting app. Malfunctions in the app, designed by a company called Shadow, Inc. run by former Clinton-campaign employees, have severely delayed the final reports of the Iowa caucus.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
U.S.

Virginia Turns Deep Blue

By
Democrats in Virginia last November gained control of both houses in the state legislature, and elections have consequences. As conservative legal expert Hans Bader has been tirelessly explaining over the last few weeks, Democrats in the state legislature are systematically ruining the state’s business climate ... Read More
U.S.

Virginia Turns Deep Blue

By
Democrats in Virginia last November gained control of both houses in the state legislature, and elections have consequences. As conservative legal expert Hans Bader has been tirelessly explaining over the last few weeks, Democrats in the state legislature are systematically ruining the state’s business climate ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More