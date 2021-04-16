Top Georgia Official Slams CEOs for Caving to ‘False Narrative’ around Voting Law

Corporations that oppose Georgia’s new voting law are being duped by a “false narrative,” according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

On Wednesday, hundreds of major American firms — including Google and Amazon — signed an open letter stating “that there is overwhelming support in corporate America for the principle of voting rights” and decrying “any discriminatory legislation.” While the signatories said “we are not being prescriptive” regarding a specific bill, the open letter came after Georgia enacted an omnibus voting reform bill, drawing ire from national Democrats. Notably, the heads of Georgia-based corporations Delta and Coca-Cola did not sign on.

In …