Top Georgia Republican Endorses Rep. Collins in 2020 Special Senate Election

By
House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. (House TV via Reuters)

Representative Drew Ferguson (R., Ga.) on Monday endorsed fellow House member Doug Collins in the intra-Republican battle for Kelly Loeffler’s Senate seat.

“Doug is a proven leader—a steady hand in tough times,” Ferguson said in a statement to the National Journal. “He knows what it takes to lead. Right now, we have lives and businesses and an economy to save and we don’t need anything to take our focus off of that mission.”

Ferguson’s backing gives Collins local support after the National Republican Senatorial Committee threw its weight behind Loeffler. Georgia governor Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the Senate after Johnny Isakson stepped down due to health issues, defying President Trump and allies who wished to see Collins appointed to the Senate. (Kemp reportedly believed Loeffler would do better with suburban and women voters.)

However, even as the NRSC threw its weight behind Loeffler, Collins entered the Senate race and has refused to drop out despite a constant torrent of criticism from the NRSC and other Republican groups. Collins has received the backing of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, and has attacked Loeffler for selling off millions of dollars in stocks before financial markets plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Loeffler subsequently liquidated personal stock holdings, saying “I’ve done everything the right way and in compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, Senate ethics rules and U.S. law. I’m [now liquidating holdings] because the issue isn’t worth the distraction.”

“She’s less credible than the Chinese government. Same advisors, different funds and no blind trust? We’re not buying it,” Collins-campaign spokesman Dan McLagan said in response.

An internal poll for the Collins campaign conducted earlier in April suggested Collins held a 36-point lead over Loeffler in the Senate race.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

