Top Mueller Prosecutor’s Upcoming Book Will Explain How Investigators ‘Could Have Done More’

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 24, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

A top prosecutor for Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced Monday that he is writing a book that will document the “mistakes” the team made over the course of their nearly two-year probe, including how they “could have done more” to prove collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Andrew Weissmann, an FBI general counsel for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe who led the case against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, said his book, “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation,” will be an insider’s account of the investigation and the roadblocks it encountered from the Trump administration.

Weissmann’s book is set to be released September 29, publisher Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the book as “a story about a team of public servants, dedicated to the rule of law, tasked with investigating a president who did everything he could to stand in their way.”

“I felt it was necessary to record this episode in our history, as seen and experienced by an insider,” Weissmann said in a statement. “This is the story of our investigation into how our democracy was attacked by Russia and how those who condoned and ignored that assault undermined our ability to uncover the truth. My obligation as a prosecutor was to follow the facts where they led, using all available tools and undeterred by the onslaught of the president’s unique powers to undermine our work.”

“I am deeply proud of the work we did and of the unprecedented number of people we indicted and convicted — and in record speed,” the prosecutor continued. “But the hard truth is that we made mistakes. We could have done more. ‘Where Law Ends’ documents the choices we made, good and bad, for all to see and judge and learn from.”

Manafort was convicted in 2018 on eight charges of tax and bank fraud and pled guilty during a separate trial last year to two charges of conspiracy and witness tampering. He was sentenced to prison but was moved to home confinement in May due to coronavirus concerns.

The Mueller investigation ended when Mueller released his final report in April of last year. The report did not find that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in a criminal manner to influence the 2016 election but declined to provide a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice during the probe. The investigation resulted in indictments against thirty-four individuals, including Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen as well as his longtime associate Roger Stone.

On Saturday, Trump commuted Stone’s sentence for seven felony convictions over the weekend, including lying to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness intimidation. Stone had been scheduled to begin his 40-month prison sentence on Tuesday.

“Time to put Roger Stone in the grand jury to find out what he knows about Trump but would not tell. Commutation can’t stop that,” Weissmann wrote in a tweet over the weekend responding to Stone’s sentence commutation.

