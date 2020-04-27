Top Sanders Surrogate and Progressive Caucus Leader Endorses Biden

Pramila Jayapal on the grounds of the Capitol to voices concerns about the President’s proposed budget. Washington, 24 May 2017. (AFGE/Wikimedia)

Co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Representative Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), endorsed former vice president Joe Biden on Monday after serving as a top surrogate for the campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.).

“While I have not always agreed with Vice President Biden on matters of policy, I am ready to work with him to craft and then implement the most progressive agenda of any candidate in history,” Jayapal, a vocal proponent of Medicare for All and the Sanders campaign’s national chair for health policy, said in a statement.

“I will do everything I can to help him win back the White House, take back the Senate, and preserve our House Majority,” Jayapal added. Her endorsement comes after the caucus’s other co-chairman, Representative Mark Pocan (D., Wis.), backed Biden with Representative Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) last week. Pocan and Khanna served as co-chairmen for Sanders, who also endorsed Biden earlier this month.

Advertisement

The two candidates are creating six joint task forces between their two campaign staffs to help “create new ideas and proposals” for the party’s national platform, with Politico reporting over the weekend that Jayapal could be tasked by Sanders to help serve in a working group on health care.

Advertisement

“I’d be fooling myself if I thought Joe Biden would embrace Medicare for All. But I do think there’s room for him to move much more than he has so far,” Jayapal said, referencing Biden’s campaigning against the proposal.

Jayapal made no mention of Biden’s use of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers as an economic adviser, which drew criticism from progressive groups Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement last week.

Advertisement

“Joe Biden has a major trust gap that he must overcome with progressives and voters under 45 who voted overwhelmingly against him in the primary and who he’ll need to defeat Trump,” the organizations wrote in statement last week.