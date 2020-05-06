News

Economy & Business

Top Senate Republicans Dismiss Trump’s Tax-Cut Wishes

By
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., April 16, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Senate Republicans expressed skepticism of President Trump’s proposal of a payroll tax cut for the next coronavirus relief bill, citing litigation protection as a much higher priority.

“Right now, not much,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) told Politico when asked what he thought of the president’s proposal. “I’m going to give it due consideration, if I can see a strong group of people who think it’s the right thing to do.”

“The president proposes, we dispose,” added Grassley, whose committee handles federal tax policy.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said that his caucus believed “if there’s any red line, it’s on litigation,” with top deputy John Thune (R., S.D.) admitting he is “not a particular fan of” Trump’s insistence on  capital gains and other tax cuts.

“I guess I’m open to being persuaded that it’s something that could be effective. But I think some of the things we’re currently doing are having a bigger impact,” Thune explained, with the Senate’s phase-two CARES Act already creating funds for small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program. “The payroll tax cut only helps if you’re on the payroll.”

Comments

Senator John Cornyn (R., Texas) added that while the push for tax cuts “sounds like the beginning of a negotiation,” it is “imperative” for Republicans to pass liability protection.

Trump, who tried to get the Senate to adopt a payroll tax cut measure in March, told Fox News on Sunday that “we’re not doing anything without a payroll tax cut.” On Tuesday, the president tweeted that “Payroll Taxes, and perhaps Capital Gains Taxes, must be put on the table.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

By
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

By
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
World

The Real History of Cinco de Mayo

By
The fifth of May has been a Mexican holiday since 1862, and has gradually become a bigger one in America. Like many American holidays, it is now encrusted with humbug and commercialism. As with St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans see it solely as an excuse to drink, eat some ethnic food, and maybe wear some ... Read More
World

The Real History of Cinco de Mayo

By
The fifth of May has been a Mexican holiday since 1862, and has gradually become a bigger one in America. Like many American holidays, it is now encrusted with humbug and commercialism. As with St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans see it solely as an excuse to drink, eat some ethnic food, and maybe wear some ... Read More
Elections

Biden: You Didn’t Build That

By
Joe Biden is rumored to be taking a look at Elizabeth Warren for the vice-president’s spot. He’s already talking like her, e.g.: “Look, you know Wall Street is — they’re good folks. But, guess what, they didn’t build America.” “You didn’t build that!” I think I have heard that homily ... Read More
Elections

Biden: You Didn’t Build That

By
Joe Biden is rumored to be taking a look at Elizabeth Warren for the vice-president’s spot. He’s already talking like her, e.g.: “Look, you know Wall Street is — they’re good folks. But, guess what, they didn’t build America.” “You didn’t build that!” I think I have heard that homily ... Read More