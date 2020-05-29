News

Politics & Policy

Transcripts: Flynn Asked Kislyak Not to ‘Escalate’ Conflict over U.S. Sanctions

By
Michael Flynn at the White House in February (Reuters photo: Carlos Barria)

Michael Flynn asked Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak to respond to U.S. sanctions on Russia on a “reciprocal basis,” according to transcripts of conversations between the two men released on Friday.

The conversations between Kislyak and the incoming Trump national-security adviser in late 2016 were cited by the FBI in its investigation into alleged collusion between Russian operatives and Trump administration officials. At the time, the Obama administration had imposed sanctions on Russia over its attempted interference in the U.S. general election.

“What I would ask Russia to do . . . because I know you have to make some sort of action [in response to the sanctions] — to only make it reciprocal,” Flynn told Kislyak on December 29, 2016, adding that he didn’t want the Russia’s response to “escalate” the situation into a “tit for tat” conflict.

“I understand what you’re saying, but you know, you might appreciate the sentiments that are raging in Moscow,” Kislyak responded.

“I know, I — believe me, I do appreciate it, I very much appreciate it,” Flynn replied. “But I really don’t want us to get into a situation where we’re going, you know, where we do this and then you do something bigger, and then you know, everybody’s got to go back and forth and everybody’s got to be the tough guy here. You know?”

Comments

After surveilling several conversations between Flynn and Kislyak, the FBI moved to drop its investigation into Flynn on January 4, 2017. The FBI had concluded that the conversations contained “no derogatory information” that would implicate Flynn in collusion. But that same day FBI agent Peter Strzok intervened to keep the case open.

Flynn later pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI during the course of the investigation, before reversing his plea early this year. The Justice Department dropped the case on May 7.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
Media

Mark Zuckerberg’s On the Right Track

By
In comments earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued that social-media companies should strive to avoid regulating the views of users. “I don’t think Facebook or internet platforms in general should be arbiters of truth,” Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNBC. “I think that’s kind ... Read More
Media

Mark Zuckerberg’s On the Right Track

By
In comments earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued that social-media companies should strive to avoid regulating the views of users. “I don’t think Facebook or internet platforms in general should be arbiters of truth,” Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNBC. “I think that’s kind ... Read More
PC Culture

The Central Park Dog Case Is Covington 2.0

By
Funny thing about viral videos: They don’t necessarily give the full and complete context for what happened, do they? They might, for instance, begin only after someone does something bizarre and provocative but record solely the reaction. Covington was only 16 months ago. Did we learn anything from it? ... Read More
PC Culture

The Central Park Dog Case Is Covington 2.0

By
Funny thing about viral videos: They don’t necessarily give the full and complete context for what happened, do they? They might, for instance, begin only after someone does something bizarre and provocative but record solely the reaction. Covington was only 16 months ago. Did we learn anything from it? ... Read More