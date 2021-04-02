Travel Is Low Risk for Fully Vaccinated People, CDC Says

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. (Tami Chappell/Reuters)

People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can travel at low risk to themselves as long as they wear masks and take other precautions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in a shift from its previous blanket discouragement against travel.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated — two weeks past their final shot — need not receive a COVID-19 test before or after domestic trips and do not need to self-quarantine after travel, the agency says.

Advertisement

The guidance adds that for international travel, testing is not necessary for fully vaccinated people ahead of trips unless required by the destination country. However, fully vaccinated individuals should get tested and receive a negative result before boarding an international return flight.

The new guidelines come as roughly 100 million Americans have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Several studies in recent days have shown that the vaccines offer robust real-world protection against infection and the spread of the virus.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.