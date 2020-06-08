News

Politics & Policy

‘Tremendous Sincerity’: Trump Mocks Mitt Romney for Joining Black Lives Matter Protest

By
(Mitt Romney/Screenshot via Twitter)

President Trump sarcastically praised Senator Mitt Romney for joining a Black Lives Matter protest in Washington D.C. in a Sunday tweet, mocking him for his “tremendous sincerity.”

“Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so badly in Utah!” Trump tweeted of Romney, who became the first prominent Republican to actively participate in the protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Romney told a reporter that he was marching “to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter.” His poll numbers among Utahns have risen in recent months, with a June  UtahPolicy.com/KUTV 2News survey finding 56 percent of Utah voters approve of Romney’s job performance

Romney later tweeted pictures of himself at the march, and an aide told CNN that the Utah Republican marched with a group of 1,000 to 1,500 evangelicals from the D.C. area near the Capitol Building on Sunday for an hour and a half in a “spontaneous” decision.

While Trump has tweeted multiple times about the need for “LAW AND ORDER” amid nationwide unrest, Romney has been outspoken about the death of Floyd, tweeting on May 28 that it “must not be in vain.”

“Our shock and outrage must grow into collective determination to extinguish forever such racist abuse,” Romney stated. On Saturday, he tweeted a picture of his father marching for civil rights in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s

Comments

Romney was maligned as racially insensitive during his 2012 presidential campaign, with former vice president Joe Biden infamously declaring that Romney planned to “put you all back in chains” in a speech to mostly black supporters.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

