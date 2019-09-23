News

World

Trudeau Campaign Drops in Polls After Blackface Photo Scandal

By
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau (Reuters photo: Christ Wattie)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will resume his reelection campaign Monday after taking the weekend off following the appearance of multiple images of the premier in blackface, leading to a precipitous drop in poll numbers.

The incumbent prime minister is now polling behind his Conservative challenger, Andrew Scheer. Trudeau would win 32.9 percent of the national vote to Scheer’s 35.5 percent if elections were held at this time, according to a Nanos Research poll released on Sunday.

Trudeau’s campaign ground to a halt last week after a photo surfaced in which the prime minister appears dressed in the costume of what he asserts was a character from Aladdin, which included darkening face paint. Shortly thereafter, a video from the early 1990s emerged in which Trudeau is wearing black makeup on his face and arms.

Trudeau also admitted that he appeared in blackface in a high school performance in which he imitated Harry Belafonte.

Support for Trudeau in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province and a key to any campaign victory, dropped 15 percentage points after the scandal, decimating Trudeau’s former lead.

Pollster Frank Graves of EKOS Research called the scandal a “body blow” to the Liberal campaign.

Comments

“Will the Liberals be able to recover? Who knows?” he said in an interview. “There’s no way of putting lipstick on a pig and making this go away.”

 

Comments

Most Popular

White House

Breaking Down the Whistleblower Frenzy

By
The Democrats’ media narrative of impeachment portrays President Trump and his administration as serial law-breakers who, true to form, obstruct all congressional investigations of wrongdoing. This then becomes the analytical framework for every new controversy. There are at least two fundamental problems with ... Read More
World

Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics Hypocrite

By
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind ... Read More
Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Defaces Its Façade

By
The facade of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, designed by Richard Morris Hunt in 1902, contains four large niches that might display sculpture but have traditionally been left empty. This was prudent good taste on the Met's part, since sculpture on buildings is a tricky business that few artists in our age of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Greta, Samantha, and Others

By
I’ve never liked it when little kids are thrust into politics. I don’t like it when my side does it or the other side. At a pro-life rally, someone will place into a child’s hands a sign that says, I’m So Glad My Mommy Let Me Be Born. At a climate-change rally, a child’s sign will say, Don’t Let Me ... Read More