Trump Admin. Seeking $850 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus Package from Congress

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The Trump administration will ask Congress for about $850 billion for a stimulus package to offset the economic damage of the coronavirus outbreak, administration officials said Tuesday.

Around $50 billion of the stimulus package would be devoted to boosting the flagging airline industry, which has suffered particularly since the coronavirus began spreading across the globe.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will propose the stimulus package, which includes President Trump’s payroll tax cut, on Tuesday to Republican senators.

