News

Immigration

Trump Admin to Reallocate Hurricane Relief Funds to Border Security

By
President Donald Trump talks to reporters before departing to tour hurricane damage in Florida, in Washington, D.C., October 15, 2018. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The Department of Homeland Security plans to divert $271 million in emergency funds to detain and deport illegal immigrants, the agency announced Tuesday.

The emergency funds, $155 million of which will come out of FEMA’s disaster-relief pot, will go towards providing more ICE detention beds and covering other costs related to the detention of illegal immigrants.

“Without additional funding for single adult detention beds and transportation from the U.S. Border Patrol to [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detention facilities, ICE will not be able to support the influx of migrants from U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehensions,” DHS said in a statement on Tuesday.

The diversion comes roughly two months after Congress refused to fund additional ICE detention beds as part of a $4.6 billion emergency funding package designed to address the migrant crisis at the southern border.

Congressional Democrats have objected to the administration’s unilateral reallocation of funds, arguing that the executive branch is encroaching on Congress’s power of the purse.

“Once again, DHS has ignored the negotiated agreement with Congress by vastly exceeding the amount appropriated for immigration enforcement and removal operations,” said Representative Lucille Roybal-Allard (D., Calif.), the Homeland Security Subcommittee chairwoman.

Comments

DHS plans to use the funds to add nearly 7,000 ICE detention beds, which will allow the agency to detain more migrants while their asylum claims are being adjudicated, rather than releasing them in the hope that they will return for their hearings.

Critics have also pointed out that the move will detract from FEMA’s resources just as the hurricane season is beginning. Tropical storm Dorian was approaching Puerto Rico as the announcement was made.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Kevin Impresses on Bill Maher

By
Kevin Williamson had a strong appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher last Friday night, the episode that instantly became notorious when Maher said, of David Koch, “F*** him . . . I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful.” Kevin, promoting his new book The Smallest Minority: Independent ... Read More
World

Why Climate Action Flopped at the G-7

By
Despite President Emmanuel Macron’s effort to push climate change to the front of the discussion during the recently concluded G-7 meeting in France, the confab ended without a concrete agreement to take action on the issue. Some of the blame was laid at the feet of President Donald Trump, who was “a ... Read More
Elections

A Squeaker in 2020? Not Likely

By
Will Donald Trump’s reelection campaign be a nail-biter? No Republican president has ever been reelected with less than 50 percent of the vote. Historically, when a president runs for reelection, it usually isn’t close. Of the 31 times in U.S. history that a sitting president ran for reelection, 19 of those ... Read More
Culture

The New York Times Should Stop Whining

By
The New York Times, an organization devoted to gathering and publishing information, doesn’t want people to gather or publish information inconvenient to it. A group of Trump-supporting operatives has been finding and archiving old social-media postings of Times employees and other journalists for use in the ... Read More