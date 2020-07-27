Trump Admin. to Send Additional Federal Police to Portland

Federal law enforcement officers clash with rioters in Portland, Ore., July 27, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

The Trump administration will send additional federal police to Portland, Ore., where officers have clashed nightly with rioters outside the city’s federal courthouse, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Portland has seen protests and riots every night since the May death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during arrest by Minneapolis police officers. Floyd’s death prompted massive demonstrations in major American cities that have devolved into riots in some instances, although Portland has been unusual in that rioters have continued to target federal property almost every night.

The U.S. Marshals Service approved the deployment of 100 additional officers to the city last week, according to internal emails seen by the Post. Those officers began arriving in the city on Thursday. The Department of Homeland Security is also deliberating whether to send an additional 50 U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to the city, although a final decision has not been made.

There were 114 federal officers in Portland as of mid-July. It is not clear how many of those officers will be replaced by the new deployment.

Rioters injured over 20 officers in demonstrations over the weekend. Two of those injuries were caused when rioters hit two officers with fireworks, giving one a concussion and the other lacerations and burns. Last week, rioters severely impaired the vision of several officers by using lasers. Those officers may be permanently blinded, according to the Federal Protective Services.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has condemned the deployment of federal officers to the city, accusing the Trump administration of “abuse” of its authority. However, Wheeler has also been attacked by rioters while visiting the demonstrations.

