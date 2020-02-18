News

National Security & Defense

Trump Admin to Waive Federal Contracting Laws to Speed Border Wall Construction

By
New bollard-style fencing next to vehicle barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border in Santa Teresa, N.M., March 5, 2019. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday it will waive certain federal contracting laws in an effort to speed up construction of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The administration will waive ten laws that require open competition in bidding on projects and for the government to justify its selection of contractors, as well as a requirement that all bonding must be received by the government before contracting work can begin. The waiver will apply toward the construction of 177 miles of border wall in sections near San Diego and El Centro, California; Yuma and Tucson, Arizona; Del Rio, Texas; and a section spanning Texas and New Mexico near the city of El Paso, Texas.

“We hope that will accelerate some of the construction that’s going along the Southwest border,” acting secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Fox and Friends on Tuesday.

“Under the president’s leadership, we are building more wall, faster than ever before,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

To implement its decision, the administration is using a 2005 law passed as an emergency spending bill for the Iraq and Afghan wars that allows the DHS secretary to waive certain regulations in border areas with high instances of illegal crossings.

President Trump has repeatedly promised to complete a long stretch of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border as part of his immigration policy. Trump has resorted to diverting funds from the Pentagon to fund construction, after the Democrat-led House refused to include funds in the federal budget.

Comments

On Friday, Representative Marc Thornberry (R., Texas), the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, took the unusual step of criticizing the Trump administration’s diversion of funds from within the Republican Party.

“The wall should be funded, but the funding must come through the Department of Homeland Security rather than diverting critical military resources that are needed and in law,” Thornberry said in a statement.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Elections

The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins

By
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
Elections

The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins

By
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
Elections

There’s Zero Chance Bloomberg Would Pick Hillary

By
There’s no better evidence that Mike Bloomberg’s chances of getting the Democratic nomination are on the rise than the fact that the opportunistic Hillary Clinton is already trying to grab a piece of the action. The Drudge Report startled the political world on Saturday by noting that “sources close to ... Read More
Elections

There’s Zero Chance Bloomberg Would Pick Hillary

By
There’s no better evidence that Mike Bloomberg’s chances of getting the Democratic nomination are on the rise than the fact that the opportunistic Hillary Clinton is already trying to grab a piece of the action. The Drudge Report startled the political world on Saturday by noting that “sources close to ... Read More
Religion

Getting Real About Christianity

By
Charlotte, N.C. -- There were women weeping in a chapel here. One woman named Veronica was nearly inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was seeing it as the consequences of her sins. She was overwhelmed by the love of a ... Read More
Religion

Getting Real About Christianity

By
Charlotte, N.C. -- There were women weeping in a chapel here. One woman named Veronica was nearly inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was seeing it as the consequences of her sins. She was overwhelmed by the love of a ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Socialism . . . But?

By
For once, conservatives were ahead of the curve. American conservatism functioned as a political mass movement in the postwar era not because of the rhetorical gifts of its chief expositors (William F. Buckley Jr. et al.) nor because of the intellectual prowess of its best and most creative minds (ask George ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Socialism . . . But?

By
For once, conservatives were ahead of the curve. American conservatism functioned as a political mass movement in the postwar era not because of the rhetorical gifts of its chief expositors (William F. Buckley Jr. et al.) nor because of the intellectual prowess of its best and most creative minds (ask George ... Read More