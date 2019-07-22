News

Immigration

Trump Administration Plans to Expand Use of Expedited Deportations

By
Migrants, en route to the United States, make their way to San Pedro Tapanatepec from Mexico, October 27, 2018. (Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)

The Trump administration on Monday announced a plan to expand rapid deportations for undocumented immigrants in an attempt to alleviate the heavy backlog of immigration-court cases.

Currently, deportation without a hearing before an immigration judge, or “expedited removal,” is used only for undocumented immigrants within 100 miles of the border who have been in the U.S. two weeks or less. Effective Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security will expand the expedited-removal policy to all illegal immigrants who came across the southern border and cannot prove they have lived in the U.S. for at least two years, according to the notice DHS will publish in the Federal Register.

“In recent years, increasing numbers of aliens have been detained after being apprehended within the interior of the United States, necessitating a change in the focus of limited government resources to include the use of expedited removal proceedings for aliens apprehended within the U.S. interior, as well as near the border,” the notice reads.

The rule will almost certainly face immediate legal challenges from immigrant-advocacy groups.

Comments

U.S. immigration courts currently have a backlog of 900,000 pending cases that grows each day amid the record influx of immigrants converging on the southern border this year. Federal authorities arrested about 95,000 migrants in June, down from 133,000 — its highest level since March 2006 — in May.

Last month, Congress approved a $4.6 billion border-aid bill aimed at easing the stress the crisis has placed on resource-strapped migrant-detention facilities. On Wednesday, the Pentagon also announced that an additional 2,100 troops will be deployed to the southern border to assist federal authorities.

Comments

Most Popular

Culture

White Cats and Black Swans

By
Making a film of Cats is a bold endeavor — it is a musical with no real plot, based on T. S. Eliot’s idea of child-appropriate poems, and old Tom was a strange cat indeed. Casting Idris Elba as the criminal cat Macavity seems almost inevitable — he has always made a great gangster — but I think there was ... Read More
World

Who Is Boris Johnson?

By
By next week at this time, Boris Johnson will be prime minister of the United Kingdom. Not since Margaret Thatcher has such an outsized personality resided in Number 10 Downing Street. Not since Winston Churchill has such a wit presided over Her Majesty’s Government. Wit is actually the chief reason for ... Read More
Energy & Environment

Ohio Bans ‘Nature Rights’

By
Finally! After voters in Toledo granted "rights" to Lake Erie -- in a special election, it should be noted, with minuscule turnout -- Ohio has outlawed the enforcement of "nature rights" in a budget bill signed by the governor. From the legislation: Sec. 2305.011...[Definitions omitted] (B) Nature or any ... Read More
Health Care

The Puzzling Problem of Vaping

By
San Francisco -- A 29-story office building at 123 Mission Street illustrates the policy puzzles that fester because of these facts: For centuries, tobacco has been a widely used, legal consumer good that does serious and often lethal harm when used as it is intended to be used. And its harmfulness has been a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Ungrateful among Us

By
This is the transcript from Episode 156 of The Editors. Rich: How bad were the president’s tweets? What does Ilhan Omar owe to her country? We will discuss all of this and more on this week’s edition of The Editors. I’m Rich Lowry, and I’m joined as always, or at least most of the time by the right, ... Read More