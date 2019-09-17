News

White House

Trump Administration Will Revoke Waiver Allowing California to Set Stricter Emissions Rules

By
A truck engine is tested for pollution exiting its exhaust pipe in Otay Mesa, Calif., September 10, 2013. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

The Trump administration will formally roll back California’s authority to set its own stricter standards for greenhouse-gas emissions on Wednesday.

The Environmental Protection Agency will revoke a waiver the Obama administration granted the Golden State to more heavily regulate tail-pipe pollution from new cars and light trucks.

“We will be taking joint action with the Department of Transportation to bring clarity to the proper — and improper — scope and use of the Clean Air Act preemption waiver,” EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler said in prepared remarks to the National Automobile Dealers Association on Tuesday.

California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, said the state plans to stand behind the stricter emissions standards.

“California will continue its advance toward a cleaner future. We’re prepared to defend the standards that make that promise a reality,” Becerra said.

Comments

Thirteen states and the District of Columbia followed in California’s footsteps, saying they would follow the stricter standards, meaning they would cover a combined 36 percent of U.S. auto sales if allowed to remain in effect.

The move to revoke California’s exemption is expected to trigger legal challenges from environmentalists as well as the auto industry itself. it comes as President Trump is scheduled to hold fund-raisers in Los Angeles and Silicon Valley this week.

Comments

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Real Reason for That Kavanaugh Smear

By
The New York Times on Saturday joined The New Yorker and many other media outlets in upending a dumpster full of garbage on its own reputation in an effort to smear Brett Kavanaugh. After more than a year of digging, the Democrats and their media allies still have no supported allegations of sexual misconduct by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN: Everything but the News

By
For a while, we thought MSNBC had temporarily usurped CNN as the font of fake news — although both networks had tied for the most negative coverage (93 percent of all their news reports) of President Trump’s first 100 days in office. A cynic would argue that CNN had deliberately given Trump undue coverage ... Read More